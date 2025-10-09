William Owen Jose

Born Aug. 30, 1931, Bill grew up in Edgemere, Far Rockaway, just a few hundred yards from Jamaica Bay. In the 1930s, the neighborhood was a summer haven for Manhattanites, but for Bill, it was home year-round shared with mother Dorothy, father August, and siblings Grace, Alice, Dorothy and Lloyd. Billy and Lloyd were at the center of neighborhood mischief that usually involved climbing down a tree to sneak out of the house in order to spend late nights roaming the boardwalk.

Losing his mother at the age of 9 made him grow up quickly, even with the mothering of his eldest sisters. Billy was a diligent and dedicated Newsday paperboy. He saved his money and spent it wisely on things he deemed important, like visits to the dentist and the 15-cent movie on a Saturday afternoon.

Upon graduation from Hempstead High School, Bill set his sights on a college degree. He spent two years in the army serving during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany, where he delivered ammunition and learned to ski. The G.I. Bill sent him on to earn a degree in Business at Adelphi University, becoming the first in his family to attend college.

Bill was ambitious and career focused. After high school, he began working at Compton Advertising. While a college student, he was Good Humor’s number one salesperson in the country (an Ice Cream Man). He worked his way up the corporate ladder at Lipton, Inc., becoming a successful Product Manager for Good Humor Ice Cream. Despite the failure of the Prune Pop, the classic ice cream pops that remain on ice cream trucks today have been touched by Bill’s marketing magic. In the late 70’s Bill’s desire to own his own business led him to MRI, a leading executive recruiting franchise. For over forty years and countless achievement awards, a lifetime of friendships were made through his successful business.

In the early ’60s, Bill met Ruth — his lifelong teammate — during a Ramapo Ski Club end-of-season ball, where he stole her ski trophy. He worked hard for her phone number and eventually took her to dinner. From their first encounter throughout their 57-year marriage, they continued to play together. Weekends were spent with their children skiing at Stratton Mountain in the winter and sailing the Long Island Sound (and beyond!) in the summer. They were often described as opposites: Bill appearing perfectly diplomatic while Ruth wonderfully direct. The truth is, they were the perfect match. Mooring the sailboat might not have always been a walk in the park, however, there was always a laugh about it on the way back to the car. On the tennis court, world traveling, on the boat or during a round of golf, they never stopped playing and living life to the fullest. Ruth was the better golfer. Bill could admit this.

Of all their passions, Bill’s greatest joy was his two daughters, Michele and Kimberly. He celebrated their achievements and took pride as they found fulfillment in their own careers and families. Bill was a natural with children — affectionate, playful, and gentle. His grandchildren — William, Charlotte, Charlie, Henry, and August — adored him, as did his nieces and nephews.

Bill held strong values, which included living a productive life. His motivation stemmed from a deep desire to provide for and uplift those he loved — his family, friends, and community. He was kind, generous, a master communicator, an excellent salesperson and an honest man. He was a devoted husband and a loving father who modeled that dads were not only strong but thoughtful, warm confidantes.

Bill never stopped growing, learning and working on himself. He meant business. Simultaneously, he loved a good laugh and always remained the mischievous boy from Far Rockaway. His goal was to live a fulfilled life full of love and generosity, modeling positivity and determined spirit, while always trying his best.

He succeeded.

Having passed Sept. 27, Bill Jose lives on in all who loved and admired him. A Celebration of Life honoring Bill will take place at Peconic Landing in Greenport Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to The Alzheimer’s Association or The Boys & Girls Clubs of America are greatly appreciated.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home is assisting the family.

