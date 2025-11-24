Carole Marcus died peacefully at home on Nov. 18, 2025. She was 85 years old.

She was predeceased by her partner of over 50 years, Manya Khan. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Jay and Susan Marcus; and her nieces, Emily Marcus and Kirsi Luther. Carole was stalwart and courageous and fought against Parkinson Disease and a stroke for several years.

Carole grew up in New Rochelle and graduated from New Rochelle High School. She attended Syracuse University and went on to a career in travel. She was self-employed for most of her life. She and Manya created and operated International Travel Planners, an agency that booked group tours to the Middle East. Subsequent to that, they established Collectors Corner, an antique business in Greenport. Later in life Carole worked in real estate.

She was a strong and independent woman. She had compassion for all creatures, in particular, cats. She started S.A.V.E.S. (Spay, Alter, Vaccinate Every Stray) which made a significant impact in diminishing the feral cat colonies on the North Fork.

She was involved in the early organization of North Fork Women, volunteering her business experience, time and energy.

She and Manya loved to travel, and there aren’t many countries to which they had not journeyed.

As a younger woman she loved to ski. Sailing was also a passion. She spent many hours sailing in local waters, and she sailed through Plum Gut many times for overnight weekends in Connecticut.

Horton Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family plan a private gathering for family and friends. Donations may be made to the North Fork Animal Welfare League.

