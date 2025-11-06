Deborah “Debbie” (Timpone) Sidlauskas

April 4, 1951 – Nov. 2, 2025

Deborah Sidlauskas, 74, passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2025. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas Sidlauskas; her father, Angelo Timpone; her mother, Ella Timpone; and her sister, Carla Timpone.

Born in Merrick, N.Y., and raised in Baldwin, N.Y., Debbie later settled on the North Fork of Long Island, where she built a loving home and raised her family.

Debbie is survived by her five children: Jessica Sidlauskas (Allan Macomber), Thomas John “TJ” Sidlauskas, Laura Barrow (John Barrow), Daniel Sidlauskas, and Angela Sidlauskas. She is also survived by her siblings, Nicholas Timpone (Sally Timpone) and Dr. Charles Timpone (Sandy Timpone), and sister-in-law Shirley Dean, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She leaves behind cherished grandchildren, Emily, Kara, Reese, Wesley and great -grandchild, Miles.

Debbie devoted her life to her family and was known for her loving spirit, generosity, and unwavering strength. After the passing of her husband seven years ago, she remained the foundation of her family — offering guidance, support, and encouragement with grace. She embraced life with a warm and joyful presence, and her home was a place where all felt welcomed and cared for.

Debbie worked for many years at the Mattituck-Laurel Library, where she served as Head of the Circulation Desk. She took great pride in her work and genuinely loved being a part of the library and the community it served.

She had a deep appreciation for the simple pleasures in life, especially time spent at the beach and in the sun. Debbie loved to travel and lived with a spirit that was brave, full of life, and dedicated to creating meaningful and unforgettable memories for those she loved. Her legacy of love, warmth, and resilience will be carried on by her family and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, an organization that held great meaning to Debbie.

