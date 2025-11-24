Dillaye “Dee” E. Kruse of Cutchogue passed away on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. She was 83 years old.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 30 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Laurie Cline.

Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.