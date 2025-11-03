Edward Donald Barkan, born March 2, 1950, passed away surrounded by family on the evening of Oct. 31, 2025. He was 75.

Ed was an accomplished engineer compared by his colleagues at Zebra Technologies to “the equivalent of Thomas Edison” for his impressive contributions to automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) technology. He held approximately 400 patents related to barcode innovations, and his work revolutionized how scanners are used globally. While his most recent work focused on bioptics, he was instrumental in patenting what the New York Times called the first “truly portable” handheld scanners, versions of which are now ubiquitous at retail stores around the world. Outside of his career, he loved family roadtrips, boats, motorcycles and spending time with his dachshunds, Noodle and Wrigley.

Ed is survived by his wife Tina, his children Dan, Holly, Scott and Amanda, as well as his two grandchildren, Mila and Sami.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Port Jefferson Country Club on Wednesday, Nov. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the Barkan family asks that donations be made to Stony Brook University’s Institute for STEM Education.

