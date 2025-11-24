Grace W. Zukas, lifelong Southold resident, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. She was 106 years old.

Grace was born on Sept. 21, 1919 in Greenport, to Elsie (née Adams) and Joseph Walters. She was one of six children. She graduated from Southold High School.

She married the late William Zukas on Nov. 17, 1940, and together they made their home in Southold and had one daughter. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Long Island Traveler Watchman for 15 years, and then worked as a bookkeeper for Agway (now Chicks Agway) in Southold for over 60 years. She was a member of Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church, the Rosary Society, the Sunshine Society, the Southold Historical Society and the Southold-Peconic Senior Citizens Club. She was very active in church functions, and society, that she belonged to. She was always willing to help anyone. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them.

Predeceased by her husband William in July of 1994; and her siblings Joseph Walters, George Walters, Louis Walters, John Walters and Harold Walters; Grace is survived by her daughter MaryAnne Soto (Ralph) of Southold; granddaughters Jenna Leigh Kelly (James) and Brittany Nicole Klotz (Stephen); great-grandchildren Jace Declan Kelly, Ava Grace Klotz and Zoe Anne Klotz; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father Abraham Thannickal. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Autism Speaks would be appreciated. Donation forms will be available at the funeral home.

