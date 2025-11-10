Gregory A. Boyd of Cutchogue, died on Nov. 7, 2025 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 80 years old.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 15 from 3:30 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Cutchogue Fire Department Firematic services will be held at 6:02 p.m. which is the fire department’s check-in time.

Family and friends will gather on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A procession will pass by several of Gregg’s favorite places before concluding with interment at Cutchogue Cemetery.

In lieu flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Cutchogue Fire Department. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.