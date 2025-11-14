Henry “Hank” Rienecker of Cutchogue passed away Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. He was 84 years old.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with U.S. Army Honors will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice Kanas Center would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.