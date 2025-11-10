John David Batterman

John D. Batterman (Jay) of Southold passed away on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, at South Shore University Hospital, at the age of 71. Jay was born Nov. 14, 1953 in Jamaica, Queens to Jack and Janet Batterman. He grew up in Bellerose Village and moved to Southold in 1993. He worked for 27 years as an alcohol and drug counselor at Quannacut Addiction Services of Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Jay leaves a wife of 41 years, Caryll (Wertz, Winkler) Batterman, and seven children: Deborah Winkler, John Winkler (Robin), David Winkler (Lisa), Stephen Winkler (Lisa), Susan Leys (Andrew), Mark Winkler (Tricia), and Matthew Winkler (Shanda George); 19 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and his grandson Benjamin Winkler.

Jay was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Southold, first as an elder, and most recently as a deacon. He sang in the choir and participated in many musical productions as music was a major part of his life.

Jay had a natural love for the people around him and will be missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service (celebration of life) will be held on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Southold.

