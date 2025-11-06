John Joseph Van Bourgondien of Southold passed away at his home on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, with his wife of 73 years by his side. Very fitting to this man of faith, he passed on All Soul’s Day. He was 96 years old. John was born on March 21, 1929, in Bay Shore, N.Y., to Cornelius J. and Clara (Keser) Van Bourgondien, the youngest of five children.

In July 1952, John married his childhood sweetheart, Elizabeth “Meg” Vanderveldt and together they raised their six children. He and his brothers, Neil and Phil, ran the family greenhouse business, C.J. Van Bourgondien, Inc, for many years, initially in West Babylon, N.Y. The business relocated to Peconic in 1973. John enjoyed working at the greenhouses and could often be heard whistling while he worked. Many extended family members worked at the greenhouses at various times and have fond memories of a strict but fair boss who instilled a tremendous work ethic. The greenhouses continue to be run by his two sons, Bob and Mark, daughter Tracy, daughters-in-laws Pat and Karen, and grandson, Ian.

John was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran, volunteer firefighter for the Babylon Fire Department, and member of the Babylon Yacht Club, Southold American Legion, and Island’s End Golf Club. He greatly enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing and chopping wood well into his 90s, but his greatest joy was being surrounded by his large family, including 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grands and counting, as well as a multitude of siblings, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He and Meg also enjoyed a large group of friends and an active social life.

John is survived by his wife, Meg; his children, Robert Van Bourgondien (Pat), Karen Van Bourgondien (Dale Hewitt), Tracy Flynn (Kenny Meklenburg), Chris Barbee (Doug), Mark Van Bourgondien (Karen) and Lisa Davis (Mark). He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jaclyn, Betsy, Kimberly, Cyndi, Jake, Trevor, Derek, Desirae, Caitlin, Carolyn, Anthony, Ben, Ian, Nicole and Megan as well as his 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Stephen Van Bourgondien (son) and Justin Renee Flynn (granddaughter), and his siblings Neil, Phil, Elizabeth Hutchinson and Joan Condit.

The family will receive family and friends on Sunday, Nov. 9 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Interment with U.S. Air Force Honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor to the Southold American Legion Griswold-Terry-Glover Post 803, or Southold Fire Department, would be appreciated.

Paid post