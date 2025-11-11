John S. Doroski Jr.

John Stanley Doroski Jr., born in Greenport, passed to the next life on Nov. 10, 2025, at the Kanas Hospice Center in Westhampton Beach. He was 77 years old.

John was born Jan. 3, 1948, to Mary (Wheeler) and John Doroski Sr. He was one of three children. He graduated from Greenport High School and later from the State University of New York at Albany with a degree in business.

John felt a calling to do pastoral church work in both California and Texas. He then served as a foreign missionary in Kuwait for three years, where he was arrested, tortured and held in a secret prison. He was released with the help of a Kuwaiti who intervened on his behalf. Afterward, John went to the Philippines for five years, where he pioneered mission work in the nation, establishing the first 12 mission houses and helping bring in the first 225 missionaries. He was later sent to Australia for five years before returning to America.

Upon returning to America, John became the president of the American Constitution Committee, lecturing on and promoting the value of the American Constitution. He later served as president of the American Freedom Coalition, working to address cultural issues in America and promote high values through American Leadership Conferences attended by many elected officials — from mayors to U.S. congressmen — as well as business and religious leaders from Christianity, Judaism and Islam. He also served as president of the American Family Coalition, promoting pro-family values and instituting Fatherhood Initiatives to inspire fathers to take responsibility for their families and become actively involved in raising their children.

John and his wife, Nanette (Semha), had six children: Paul of Massachusetts; Sebastian of Mastic Beach; Charmiane of Shirley; Simone of Connecticut; and Jonathan and Landon of Greenport. John is survived by his 13 grandchildren and his two brothers, Gerald of Greenport and Gary of Cutchogue.

A remembrance service will be held Saturday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Paid post