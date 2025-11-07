Kathleen H. “Kathy” DeVore passed away at home in Southold with her family present on Oct. 28, 2025, at the age of 80.

Kathy was born at Orange Memorial Hospital and raised in Chatham, N.J., as the only child of Elizabeth G. (Goldsmith) James J. Hamilton and Hamilton.

Kathy graduated from Chatham High School and earned her bachelor’s in fine arts from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Following college, she lived in Ithaca, N.Y., and San Antonio, Texas, before moving back to New Jersey.

Kathy resided in Brookside, N.J., where she raised her daughter until 1991, then moved to Chester, N.J., after marrying and joining families with her husband of 34 years, Henry Stephen “Steve” DeVore. Steve and Kathy left New Jersey in 2015 to move to her favorite place, Southold, where she had historical family connection and spent time in the summers as a girl and throughout adulthood.

Kathy was a talented artist who channeled her creativity into her career as an interior decorator and later at the Morris Museum in Morristown, N.J., where she worked designing exhibits and in the gift shop, and also during her time at the Jewelers Gallery in Mendham, N.J.

Kathy enjoyed the theater, dancing, tennis and being by the water. She also adored the Jack Russell and west highland white terriers she had over the years.

Kathy was an incredibly devoted and loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Steve; her daughter, Amy (née Angleman) Johnson (Chris); her sons: Jeffrey DeVore (Amber), Benjamin DeVore (Tricia)and Adam DeVore (Kelsey); her and grandchildren: Noelle and Lucas DeVore, Sam and Lucy DeVore, and Jamie, Chris, Brody and Derek Johnson.

Kathy’s family has chosen to honor and celebrate her life privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association (AHA) or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

