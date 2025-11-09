Letters to the Editor: Thank you

Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society Museum on Main Road in Mattituck. (Nicole Wagner photo)

Mattituck

Thank you

The Board of Trustees at the Mattituck Laurel Historical Society and Museum wishes to extend our sincere thanks to local residents for passing the proposition that provides the organization with financial stability and enables us to expand our programs, making local history more accessible. We can also now address the proper maintenance of our buildings and artifacts.

To participate in the 250th anniversary next year, we will have a lecture series about the founding fathers as well as a series about past local artists. All of our lectures are free. We will also be working with other local historical societies to provide events and activities to commemorate the birth of our country.

Charles Gueli

president

Greenport

Wetland rules changes overreach

I am writing to express my strong opposition to the proposed local law that would restrict construction of docks on certain specified bodies of water and swimming pools near designated wetlands areas in the Town of Southold. While I understand and support the goal of protecting our natural resources, this proposal overreaches in a way that unfairly impacts certain waterfront property owners and undermines responsible land use.

Many residents, including myself, have invested in our homes with the understanding that reasonable and balanced environmental regulations would guide development. The proposed setback requirements on swimming pools go far beyond what is necessary to preserve wetlands, effectively limiting the enjoyment and improvement of private property without clear scientific justification or demonstrated local need.

Moreover, docks and pools when properly designed can coexist with environmental protections. The town already has robust regulations as well as state wetlands regulations in place. Adding another restrictive layer serves only to confuse homeowners, complicate compliance and devalue properties that have long met environmental standards.

I urge the Southold Town Board to reconsider this proposal and engage residents, engineers, and environmental experts to develop a fairer, evidence-based approach. Protecting our environment and respecting homeowner rights are not mutually exclusive goals, and any new law should reflect that balance.

Victor Rerisi

Cutchogue

Scalloping sucks!

Southold might consider banning scallop dredges and limit harvest to snorkle, dip net or diving. At some point, the town has to realized these dredges effectively plow under the bay bottom ecosystem, a critical component for a healthy esturarine environment. Hard to say what it will mean for near term scallop populations, but it’s certain to boost overall biodiversity and that’s going to have widespread benefits for all native species. I used to dive for scallops in the 1980s and ’90s. The difference between dredged areas and those that were too rocky was night and day.

Tim Wacker

Cutchogue

Filibuster or not?

The “nuclear option” entered our political jargon and reality under Democratic Senate control. Senator Harry Reid brought it to life for specific confirmations in 2013.

It wasn’t until 1917 that two-thirds of the Senate was necessary to end debate and then to vote on a Bill. Before that it was possible for just one senator to stall ending debate.

So, in order to overcome this obstacle (cloture), the Democrats (1917) created the process to end debate and vote on legislation. Now, the filibuster is used in the exact opposite way from the reason it was created.

In 1975 the Senate rule was changed to 3/5 or 60 votes to force ending debate and then vote. So, the filibuster was created to stop a small group of senators or even one senator from stopping debate so a vote can be accomplished by the majority opinion.

It seems to me when the majority can change the rules that the rule should be changed just as when the filibuster was created. The government can then move forward to serve as intended.

Many rules can be manipulated for advantage but when a rule stalls the extension of government to the detriment of those the government serves the rule becomes obsolete and should be abandoned.

Bob Bittner

Calverton

Trump fiddles while America burns

On the eve of SNAP benefits for Americans with food insecurity (food stamps) expiring, Donald Trump celebrated with a Roaring Twenties gala at his club in Palm Beach. As 40 million of his fellow citizens went hungry (including 20 million children) he and his supporters feasted amid scantily clad dancers in giant martini glasses.

Back home in Washington, D.C., Trump is ripping down a section of the White House, the “people’s house,” to build himself a gilded Marie Antoinette ballroom to which none of us, especially the 40 million losing their SNAP benefits, will ever receive an invitation.

Over the past nine months, the President and his family have increased their wealth by billions while we are paying higher taxes in the form of illegal tariffs. And has our representative, Nick LaLota, stood up to protest on our behalf? No, instead he’s taken a six week paid vacation and supports everything that Trump does without question. It’s time the citizens of CD1 sent Congressman LaLota on a permanent vacation — unpaid this time.

Jerry Silverstein

Nesconset

Schools need mental health programs

As a registered nurse working in mental health, I’ve seen that while adolescent mental health has emerged as a pressing concern nationwide, in Suffolk County, it faces particularly urgent challenges. Local data indicate that suicide is now the second leading cause of death among young people in Suffolk County with rates higher than the state average (county Department of Health Services, 2022). The region continues to report increasing levels of depression, anxiety and substance use among teens, concerns that were intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic. As families and schools struggle to keep up, many adolescents remain without timely access to mental health care.

One of the most effective ways to address this crisis is through school-based mental health programs. Schools are uniquely positioned to serve as the front line for prevention and early intervention because they are where adolescents spend most of their time. Universal screening programs can help identify students at risk for depression, anxiety, or suicidal ideation before problems worsen. Research shows that such programs not only increase detection but also improve referrals to care (Duong et al., 2021). Expanding in-school counseling services, peer support groups, and staff training can further reduce stigma and normalize help seeking behaviors (Kutcher et al., 2016).

In Suffolk County, disparities exist among school districts, with some offering robust counseling and support services, while others may lack a full-time mental health professional. This inequity leaves many students vulnerable. Policies must ensure that every school in Suffolk County has adequate resources, including licensed counselors, social workers and partnerships with local health systems. The evidence-based programs such as Social Emotional Learning curricula and suicide prevention trainings (e.g., QPR or Teen Mental Health First Aid) should be implemented to provide students and staff with the tools they need to respond effectively.

If Suffolk County is to support the next generation, policymakers, educators and health leaders must act decisively. Investing in school-based interventions will not only potentially save the youth but also help to create a healthier, more resilient community for the future.

Joel Sinanan

Riverhead

Legislator race

No matter what anyone says, both candidates — Greg Doroski and Catherine Stark — are a credit to the East End. But the important messages will always stay in my mind: “Let he who without sin cast the first stone,” and “He who robs me of my good name hurts me more then if the would steal my purse.”

Warren McKnight