Lydia J. (Piroli) Palombo, formerly of Aliquippa, Penn., passed away peacefully at her home in Southold on Nov. 7, 2025.

She was born on Aug. 7, 1922, in Aliquippa, and was the daughter of the late Oreste and Concetta Piroli.

Lydia was a dedicated employee of the Aliquippa School District, retiring as the superintendent’s secretary. She was a member of Mary Queen of Saints Parish, St. Titus Church where she also volunteered and served as an officer of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers. She will be remembered by her loved ones and friends as a genuine and kind lady, and was an inspiration to many for her intelligence, broad cultural interests, accepting nature, and the wonderful friendships and connections she established and nurtured her entire 103 years.

In addition to her parents, Lydia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur (Larry) Palombo; her sister, Olga Matakovich; and her brothers, William Piroli, Dr. Duilio D. Piroli, and Gino Piroli.

She is survived by her two children, Elaine White of Southold and Joseph Palombo (and his husband, Paul Redmond Jr.) of Atkinson, N.H.; her four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Township.

Lydia was a passionate reader and requested that any donations in her memory be made to the B.F. Jones Memorial Library, 663 Franklin Ave, Aliquippa, PA 15001, www.beaverlibraries.org/libraries/aliquippa.

Local arrangements are with Anthony Mastref-Fancesco Funeral Home Inc. The family was assisted by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.