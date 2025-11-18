Marilyn Fliss of Waverly Tenn., formerly of Mattituck, passed away on Nov. 06, 2025, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was 74 years old.

Born on April 3, 1951, Marilyn was the beloved daughter of Joyce and Roy Monahan of Mattituck. She carried the values of her hometown throughout her life, creating a warm, welcoming home wherever she lived.

Marilyn is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Frank; and their two children, Melanie and Scott, all in Waverly, Tenn. She also leaves behind her cherished grandson, Shane Mendez as well as her loving siblings, Debbie and Tim Monahan.

Marilyn’s life was marked by her kindness, strength and unwavering love for her family. Her gentle spirit and caring nature touched all who knew her. She will be deeply and truly missed by all.