April 27, 1945 – Nov. 6, 2025

Michael Graham Tuthill, born on April 27, 1945 in Brooklyn, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and his loving partner, Christine Hall.

The son of Dr. Percy J. Tuthill and Mary B. Tuthill, Mike is survived by his partner, Christine Hall, and his children: Benjamin, who was very close with his father and who was able to offer comfort and assistance in his final days, Matthew and Severa Archer; and seven grandchildren, all from Connecticut, as well as Chris’ children, who he was very fond of, Steven Hall and Janet Duggan, and Chris’ four grandchildren.

Mike is also survived by his siblings: Joseph Edward Tuthill of Groveland Ma.; Mary Tuthill Brown of St. Francisville La.; Elizabeth Tuthill Merrill of Placerville Calif.; Daniel Tuthill of Southold; Rose Tuthill of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; and Jean Tuthill Torelli of Fairfax Calif.

He was pre-deceased by his parents as well as his son Michael; and his siblings Hope Tuthill and Benjamin Tuthill.

Mike was a hard worker who held many occupations throughout his life including machinist, oysterman, carpenter, and bus driver. A veteran of the U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division, Mike served honorably in Vietnam, earning several medals for his service to his country.

Outside of work, Mike was a talented woodworker and enjoyed gardening and crossword puzzles. He was known across Eastern Long Island for his generous and gregarious nature and his willingness to lend a hand to those in need.

A private memorial service for family will be held at a later date with the assistance of Horton Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

