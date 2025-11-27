Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 27, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Sept. 19, 2025.
Aquebogue (11931)
- Anthony & Taylor Andrews to Zeb Youngman, 12 Seril Drive (600-67-2-16.029) (R) $825,000
Calverton (11933)
- Priscilla Jones Trust to John & Leslie Bourquin, 88 Golden Spruce Drive (600-80.01-1-47) (R) $675,000
Cutchogue (11935)
- Berry English to Jonathan & Julie Troutman, 350 Skunk Lane (1000-97-3-7) (R) $1,530,000
- Jose Cotzojay to Tor & Elena Opedal, 985 Track Avenue (1000-137-1-25) (R) $1,435,000
Greenport (11944)
- Brian Merrins to Jennifer Roos, 237 Fifth Avenue (1001-4-4-32) (R) $1,250,000
- Anna & Sten Evenhouse to Elizabeth Schlaefer, 529 Second Street (1001-2-6-15) (R) $1,100,000
Mattituck (11952)
- Nicolas Rieger & Teressa Son to Nadezda & Erik Grzan, 2200 Wickham Avenue (1000-139-3-25) (R) $1,200,000
- Anastasia Schepers & Andrea Nickerson to Anastasia Schepers Family Trust & Angela Barry, 2360 Bay Avenue (1000-144-3-33) (R) $55,000
Southold (11971)
- Walter & Christopher Thompson to Mary-Irene Chodaczek, 3125 Wells Avenue (1000-70-4-10) (R) $1,550,000
- Ilana Friedman to Ming Wang Trust, 1085 Gin Lane (1000-88-4-9) (R) $1,247,000
Wading River (11792)
- Michelle Huertas & Rodolfo Lozada to Olivia & Michael Wood & Kenneth Wood, 39 Hidden Pond Path (600-96-2-11) (R) $909,000
- Ralph & Ruth Passantino Trust to Debbie Stone, 5 Fourth Street (600-33-3-72) (R) $355,000
- Richard Rappoli to Joseph & Kaitlyn Perge, 50 Locust Road (600-28-1-9) (R) $330,000
- Charity Osuna to Two Elm LLC, 96 Herod Point Road (600-26-3-28.003) (V) $205,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)