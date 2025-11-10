Richard Warren Corazzini

June 2, 1938 – Nov. 2, 2025

Richard “Cutchie” Corazzini, Sr. of Cutchogue, New York, passed away peacefully at home on November 2, 2025.

He was born on June 2, 1938 in Greenport. Richard went to Greenport High School and spent years working at Corazzini Asphalt, a family business founded by his father in 1953.

He is predeceased by his parents, Paul and Marie Corazzini and older brother Paul Corazzini Jr. and survived by Diane (Barrie) Corazzini, his wife of 63 years; children Richard Corazzini Jr., Cheryl (Rutkowski) Corazzini, Monica (Corazzini) Strittmatter, Paul Strittmatter, Mary Elizabeth Corazzini, Kevin Smith; and eight grandchildren: Richard III and Meghan Corazzini, Caitlyn, Tanner, Conner, Brandon, Jackson, Brooklyn Strittmatter.

A funeral service mass along with a celebration of his life will be held this spring with assistance by Horton Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. There is comfort in knowing that Cutchie’s love for his family, great friends, and the love and humor that he shared are memories we will all cherish forever.

