Stanley William Anderson passed away peacefully at his home in Southold Tuesday, Nov. 4, surrounded by close friends. He was 85. His long battle is over and his new journey begins.

Born Aug. 12, 1940, in Lynn, Mass., to parents Lillian and John Anderson, he was raised in a small town in New Hampshire. He found love for all things automotive, with a quiet passion for NASCAR, and always a not-so-quiet passion for the opposite sex!

Stan joined the Navy in 1963 and served his country until 1971, later earning a bachelors degree from Manhattan College. Employed as telecommunications specialist at JP Morgan Chase Bank in New York City, he achieved the position of vice president. During vacations and after retirement he enjoyed traveling the world.

His move to Southold in 1979 gave him the opportunity to get away from his home in the Bronx to the quietness of a country village, and that move gave all that met him a good loving friend with a big heart. He will be missed.

Cremation and interment will be private.

Paid post