William Flinter of Riverhead, formerly of Mattituck, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. He was 82.

Bill was born in an Irish tenement in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York City on March 26, 1943, the youngest of six children. After graduating from St. Agnes High School, he attended St. Francis College in Brooklyn, where he majored in history and played on the water polo team. While teaching history at St. Helena’s High School in the Bronx and Sullivan Community College in Fallsburg, N.Y., Bill earned his masters at St. John’s and began the doctoral program there. He spent many summers in a rental in the Hamptons, where he was well known as a bartender at local restaurants and clubs. From 1974 to 1984, Bill was a co-owner and manager at the Red Fox Inn in Bondville, Vt.

In 1984, Bill married Jane Nelson of East Quogue, and they settled in Mattituck, where they raised their two sons, Bill and Kevin. Bill went on to teach history at Suffolk Community College, retiring in 2012. For the last year, they lived in the Saddle Lakes Community in Riverhead.

Bill is survived by Jane, his wife of 41 years; his son Bill and his wife Danielle and grandchildren Collin and Lena; his son Kevin and his wife Maggie; his sister Marilyn Turner of Old Bridge, N.J.; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Jim and Henry and his sisters Peggy and Helen.

Visiting hours will be held at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home on Main Road in Mattituck on Friday, Nov. 7, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel on the Main Road in Mattituck.

Memorial donations in Bill’s name to Island Harvest, CAST of Southold, or any local food banks would be greatly appreciated.

Paid post