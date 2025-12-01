Barbara J. Koch of Southold passed away on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. She was 83 years old.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greenport, officiated by Father Roger Joslin. All are asked to meet directly at the church that morning.

After the services, all are welcome to attend a luncheon at Sophie’s Restaurant in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary or the American Legion Griswold Terry Glover Post 803 Auxiliary would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.