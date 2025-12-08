Barbara Joan Koch, 70-year Southold resident, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. She was 83 years old.

Barbara was born on May 11, 1942 in Jackson Heights, N.Y. to Helen (née Valle) and Andrew Chizzini. She was one of three children. She lived in Jackson Heights and Stamford, Conn. then moved to Southold in 1950. She graduated from Southold High School with the Class of 1960. After high school, she attended the Willford Academy Beauty School.

On Jan. 11, 1969, at All Saint Church in New York City, she married the love of her life George W. Koch. Together they had four children. They resided in Bayside, N.Y. from 1969 to 1973, and then moved back to Southold in 1973.

Barbara was a member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greenport, a member of the Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary, a member of the Southold American Legion Post 803 Auxiliary, a member of the Eastern Star (Masonic Temple) and a member of the Islands End Golf Course where she also served as a board member. She was also a member of the Southold School Board. In her professional career, Barbara worked as a beautician for Village Hair Studio in Southold. She also worked as a bus driver, and most importantly, a mother.

Predeceased by her parents Helen and Andrew; brother Johny Chizzini; and brother-in-law Frank Thorp; Barbara is survived by her husband George; children Krista Koch (Walsh Rivera) of Rock Hill, S.C., Libby Koch of Greenport, Georgeann Craig (Patrick) of Salida, Colo. and Andrea Leonard (Dave) of Corona, Calif.; grandchildren Andrew Leonard and Brandon Leonard; sister Paula Thorp of East Marion; and sister-in-law Bonnie Chizzini of Palm Coast, Fla.

The family received friends on Friday, Dec. 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services were held on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greenport, officiated by Father Roger Joslin. All were asked to meet directly at the church that morning. After the services, were welcome to attend a luncheon at Sophie’s Restaurant in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary or the American Legion Griswold Terry Glover Post 803 Auxiliary would be appreciated. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

