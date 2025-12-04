Brandon Joseph Sill of Mattituck passed away Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. He was 42 years old.

Brandon was born Aug. 8, 1983, in Salt Lake City to Brenda I. Sill and Roy W. Manning. Raised in Salt Lake City, he attended West High School there. He moved to Mattituck in 2008 at the age of 24. In his professional career, Brandon worked as a marine technician and foreman for Strongs Marine for the past 18 years. Since that time, he had been attending school yearly accomplishing multiple certificates from Volvo, Mercury and Yamaha. A very special thanks to Jeff and Re Strong and Strongs Marine for seeing the talent in Brandon and pushing him to succeed on all levels.

On July 26, 2025, in Mattituck, he married his wife Erika Duryea. Brandon loved his wife, Erika, and children with every ounce of him. Brandon will be remembered by his positivity, quick wit, jokes and always being the “life of the party.” Brandon loved everyone and everyone loved him. “Forever your First Mate.”

Predeceased by his grandmothers, Nola D’Amico and Sharon Manning; and his step-father, Nicholas Bacalakis; Brandon is survived by his wife, Erika; his children, Desiree “Desi” Sill (Timothy Livingston) and Jace Ray; his parents, Brenda and Roy; his siblings, Corrine Pennington (Travis Pumillo) and Daniele Park (Danny); his nieces and nephews: Kailani, Izayah, Illiana, Lylah, Gracee, Wendee, Nicholas and Cameron; and his beloved dog, Nahla, and cat, Nova.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 6, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held during the visitation, officiated by the Rev. James Cubie.

In lieu of flowers, donations to a fund that will be set up to benefit Brandon’s children would be appreciated.

Paid post