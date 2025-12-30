Brook Katha Dubovick, 55-year Cutchogue resident, passed away on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. She was 79 years old.

Brook was born on May 31, 1946 in Mineola, NY to Katharine (née Fastenrath) and Allen Halbert. She was one of two children. After high school, she attended Hofstra University for Sciences.

In 1968 she married the love of her life James Thomas Dubovick in Garden City, NY. Together they had two children and would make their home in Cutchogue.

In her professional career, Brook worked as a biology teacher, a “Mom Extraordinaire,” an office manager for her husband’s dental office, an owner of the Chowder Pot Pub restaurant, a bookkeeper and for the last eight years of her life as a greenhouse worker for Van Bourgondien Greenhouse in Peconic, where she enjoyed every minute.

Brook is survived by her adoring husband James; cherished children Brant Dubovick (Denise) and Tracy Wynder (Christopher); adored grandchildren Cael Wynder and Hailyn Wynder; wonderful sister Lynne Halbert; and “Big Sister” to Alain Pinon (Emily) and Levent Kararoglu (Gulden).

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring at the Southold Presbyterian Church, with an interment to follow at the Memorial Garden Columbarium behind the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Southold Presbyterian Church or Cutchogue Fire Department would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is Southold is serving the family.

