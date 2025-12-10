Daniel James McCarthy of Greenport passed away on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. He was 66 years old.

Dan was born on Aug. 12, 1959 in Jamaica, N.Y. to Marilyn (née Reed) and James R. McCarthy. He was one of two children. After high school, he attended Iona University and graduated in 1983 with a Bachelor’s of Arts degree.

He was a member of Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold and a member of the Southold Theater Group. In his professional career, he worked as a historical researcher for the Southold Historical Society for the past 15 years.

Surviving is his sister Kathleen Mooney; and cousins Michael McDonald and Kevin McDonald.

The family received friends on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated, following the visitation, at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father Abraham Thannickal. Interment followed at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery.

Paid post