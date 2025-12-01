Dillaye “Dee” E. Kruse of Cutchogue passed away on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, only one week after her birthday. She was 83 years old.

Dee was born on Nov. 16, 1942, in Oceanside, N.Y., to Dillaye (née Riendeau) and John W. Davis. The elder of two children, she grew up in East Rockaway, N.Y., and spent her summers in Cutchogue. After graduating from high school, she went on to attend the Catherine Gibbs Business School.

She married the late Wilfred “Butch” G. Kruse, and together they made their home in Cutchogue, where they welcomed their daughter, Jennifer. Dee enjoyed a long and dedicated career as a secretary for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, serving for more than 25 years. Her role was so significant that it took two people to fill her position when she retired. She was also an active member of the East End Lions Club. Dee taught her granddaughters the importance of friendship, sisterhood, and sunny days at the beach. She was an incredible mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, wife, and friend. She was caring and loving and had a wonderful group of lifelong friends. To know her was to love her. She encouraged everyone to “live it up,” “burn holes through your pockets,” and to pour “just one more glass of wine.” Cheers to you, a beautiful angel.

Predeceased by her husband Butch; Dee is survived by her daughter Jennifer Gaffga (Jesse Gaffga) of Mattituck; granddaughters Jaime Gaffga and Jillian Gaffga; sister Shelly Boyd Case of Cutchogue; and nieces Tracy Boyd and Kimmy Boyd (Morgan Smith).

The family received friends on Sunday, Nov. 30 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Laurie Cline. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

