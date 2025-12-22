Obituaries

Ernest Wickham Case

By The Suffolk Times

Ernest Wickham Case of Cutchogue passed away on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. He was 93 years old.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. at The Vine at the North Fork United Methodist Church in Southold, officiated by Pastor Ken Bohler.

Ernest will be laid to rest next to his wife in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Vine at the North Fork United Methodist Church in Southold, or a charity of one’s choice, would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.