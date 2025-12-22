Ernest Wickham Case of Cutchogue passed away on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. He was 93 years old.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. at The Vine at the North Fork United Methodist Church in Southold, officiated by Pastor Ken Bohler.

Ernest will be laid to rest next to his wife in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Vine at the North Fork United Methodist Church in Southold, or a charity of one’s choice, would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.