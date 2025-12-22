George F. Capon Jr., a lifelong Greenport resident, departed this life and entered his heavenly home on Dec. 19, 2025, at the age of 94.

He was born on May 16, 1931, the third of four children born to George F. Capon and Ethel Merrill Capon.

George met his bride of 72 years, Betty Loper, at the Greenport skating rink. A devoted husband and father, George and Betty raised their two daughters on Seventh Street, just one street over from Sixth Street, where he had grown up.

A hard worker who lived life to the fullest, George was always willing to lend a helping hand.

He worked on oyster boats, at the Greenport Ice Plant alongside his father, and for Reg Hudson in construction. He later retired after 27 years as a heavy equipment operator with the Southold Town Highway Department. After retirement, he continued working with his son-in-law conching and lobstering well into his eighties.

George enjoyed boating, camping, being a “snowbird,” watching football and baseball, and a good practical joke. He was extremely proud of his family, which included many four-legged furbabies over the years. He was a devoted and still-active 76-year member of the Standard Hose Fire Company, a founding member of the Greenport Rescue Squad, and broke several NYS individual and team records on FD’s Racing Team, The Shuckers. Until very recently, he could be seen heading to the firehouse on his mower or scooter. George was a past president of the Isle-N-Ders Camping Club and a member of Orient Congregational Church.

George is survived by his beloved wife Betty; daughters Holly Weingart (Bryan) and Sharon Bogden (Jim); grandsons Jeffrey Weingart (Michelle), Jacob Bogden (Claire), Jordan Bogden (Nicolle), and Ryan Weingart; great-grandchildren Collin McDaniel, Eleanor Bogden, Jeffrey Weingart, Jr., James Bogden, Brayden Weingart, Kyle Weingart, and Caleb Bogden. Also surviving are his sister Bev Lehr, sister-in-law Polly Cummings, and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his sisters Ethel Quillin and Elizabeth Blasko.

Visiting hours will be held at Horton-Mathie on Monday, Dec. 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. with a firematic service at 7. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. at Orient Congregational Church, with interment to follow at Orient Central Cemetery.

Donations in his memory may be made to Orient Congregational Church, PO Box 425, Orient, NY 11957 or Greenport Fire Dept. Rescue Squad, 236 Third Street, Greenport, NY 11944.

