James Bernard Raffel of Cutchogue passed away at home on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. He was 74 years old.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Dec. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew.

Interment with U.S. Coast Guard Honors will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to North Fork Parish Outreach would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.