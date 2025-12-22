Joseph Patrick Shipman of Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm in Mattituck, and 54-year resident of Mattituck, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. He was 71 years old.

Joe was born on Sept. 15, 1954 in Queens, to Katherine D. (née Rooney) and John W. Shipman. He was one of six children. He was raised in Springfield Gardens, Queens, until he was 17, when his family moved to the North Fork. He graduated from Southold High School. After high school, he attended Farmingdale College where he attained his associates degree.

On Sept. 29, 1971, at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, he married the love of his life Cathleen L. (née Ellis) Shipman. Together they had five children and made their home in Mattituck. In his professional career, Joe worked as a self-employed Christmas tree grower and arborist for 45 years and was the founder of Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm, Inc. in Mattituck. He was a member of the Professional Certified Applicators of Long Island, Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York, Arboricultural Association, Inc., New York State Arborists ISA Chapter, International Society of Arboriculture, Pennsylvania Christmas Tree Growers Association, the Mattituck Lions Club (where he was a past president twice over and received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award), the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce and Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue.

Predeceased by his son Joseph; and brother John; Joe is survived by his wife Cathleen; children William Shipman (Beth) of Cutchogue, Nicole Shipman of Riverhead, Steven Shipman (Deanna) of Morrisonville, N.Y. and Jonathan Shipman (Jennifer) of Mattituck; grandchildren Torrance Shipman, Grace Olmstead, Faith Ann Shipman, Aidan Shipman, Jonathan Shipman, Joseph Shipman and Katie Fogarty; great-grandchild Craig Fogarty; and siblings Carol Cannella (Tony), Mary O’Neil, Kathy Randolph and Tom Shipman (Peggy).

The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 26 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Ryszard Ficek. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery adjacent to the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

