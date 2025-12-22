Joseph Patrick Shipman of Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm in Mattituck, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. He was 71 years old.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 26 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Ryszard Ficek.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery adjacent to the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.