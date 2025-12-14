Letters to the Editor: Cutchogue’s Holiday Elves

Cutchogue

Cutchogue’s Holiday Elves

The Board of Directors of the Cutchogue Civic Association would like to thank and recognize Joe and Helen Corso for once again decorating our hamlet for the holidays. For many years now, the Corsos have braved the elements, climbed ladders and hung holiday lights and decorations along Main Road.

They are the perfect elves, as they just seem to appear out of nowhere, quietly hang the decorations without help from anyone, then disappear. Even more impressive is that in the often cold and snowy month of January, they will again climb ladders and take down the decorations, storing them until next year. We thank our “Holiday Elves,” Joe and Helen, for their continued support for our great Cutchogue community.

Marjorie Adams, Barbara Best,

Andy Brooks, Barbara Butterworth,

Pat Kirkpatrick, Carolyn McCall,

Rich Parlini, Mike Tiner, Dave Bergen

Board of Directors for

Cutchogue Civics Association

Washington, D.C.

Response on key issues

Mr. Reitman’s Nov. 20 letter (“Explain this”) raises several questions. The answers are clear.

First, property taxes. Congress does not set school or property taxes — Albany and local governments do. Under single-party Democratic rule since 2018, New York now ranks 50th in the nation for tax climate, according to the Tax Foundation. What Congress did do, with my leadership, is deliver the largest federal tax relief Long Island has seen in decades: quadrupling the SALT deduction cap from $10,000 to $40,000; reducing taxes on tips, overtime and Social Security; and expanding small-business deductions. According to Newsday, the average Long Island family will save $2,860 next year — real relief offsetting the increases coming from Albany and local budgets.

Second, wars overseas. Republicans did not “end wars,” nor did we start any. What I have done is vote to ensure Israel can defend itself against terrorism, provide humanitarian aid to civilians, strengthen U.S. deterrence against Iran, and demand strict oversight and accountability for Ukraine aid. Violence in Venezuela is driven by the Maduro regime and is precisely why America must project strength abroad, not retreat from it.

Third, working families. That is why I’ve supported no-tax-on-tips, overtime tax relief, expanded R&D and small-business expensing, energy policies that lower fuel costs, and bipartisan bills protecting Medicare, SNAP, Meals on Wheels and other lifelines for seniors and families. Claims that these programs are being “cut” are inaccurate.

Fourth, shutdowns. I have consistently voted for clean, bipartisan funding bills — eight under President Biden and five under President Trump — to protect veterans, seniors, federal workers, and families who rely on government services. And while the Constitution requires Members of Congress to be paid during shutdowns, I placed my pay on hold in solidarity with those who were not receiving theirs.

My votes are guided by one principle: helping Long Islanders afford to live, work, and retire here. That is my responsibility — and I take it seriously.

Nick LaLota

Mattituck

Voting matters

Trump pointed out that the system was broken (he was right) and that he was the only person who could fix it. Many people believed him. Well, his methods are making things worse, and I think it’s intentional.

In June, I Googled “What is Project 2025.” That’s when I became angry and terrified. As I’m sure you’re aware, our democracy is in peril, and Congress doesn’t function on our behalf.

What’s the fix? We are. Dwight Eisenhower said: “There is nothing wrong with America that the faith, love of freedom, intelligence, and energy of her citizens cannot cure.” We the people have been given the power by the founders, but we have to vote like we care about proper representation. We must hold those in Congress accountable to look out for our welfare and not cower when threatened by a bully.

The people in Congress have to understand that we, not the oligarchs, elected them. If they’re not representing the people, they’re not doing their jobs.

I understand that people typically vote according to party philosophies, but Congress has abandoned those philosophies to focus on job security. We must show them that the people determine their job security. In 2026, we have to restore the system of checks and balances that the founding fathers knew was critical to the survival of our democracy. This time, you can’t be complacent and just vote a straight party line. Look into the candidates.

If the current situation continues for another three years, there may not be any way to repair the damage. If there is a 2026 election, it will be the most important election of our lives. Let’s hold up our end of the bargain. First we have to save democracy. Then we can think about fixing it.

Charles Gueli

East Marion

Thank you

I never thought I would be writing a letter like this, but the time has come. Thank you to all those who put their faith in me to serve as Southold Town Assessor for five terms. Before this, I spent thirteen years in the private sector, in the same industry; all of which helped to make the transition to the assessors office in January of 2006, a rewarding and smooth one. With that being said, I have enjoyed helping the public at the counter, my office and in hundreds of homes I visited for those unable to come to Town Hall. The trust you afforded me to review and process sensitive documents, even in your own home, is what makes a small town like Southold a great place to live and work.

I am not leaving the area but will no longer be your assessor. So, if you see me around… Don’t hesitate to stop and say hello!

It has been a pleasure serving the people of Southold Town for the last 20 years.

Kevin Webster

Greenport

Congress

Isn’t it about time that Congress (Republicans and Democrats) finally clawed back the powers that they have ceded to the Executive Branch?

David James

Orient

My vision

I found last week’s letter, “A Different Vision,” to be the most overbearing, high and mighty letter I have ever read. We don’t need a history lesson or the reciting of “Give me your tired…”

Many of us are descendants of immigrants who came through Ellis Island. They were people who were sponsored by an American and had a job waiting for them. They assimilated and loved America for all its opportunities and freedom. You wrote, “Lincoln’s remarks echoed that he believed there should be no hindrances to those looking to improve themselves by coming to America.” But these are not the people coming here now! They are not looking to improve themselves. They are draining our resources and contributing nothing.

Our ancestors worked and did not want hand outs. The immigrants or better yet illegals, that have invaded our country, have not been vetted, many are terrorists. Two West Virginia National Guard members were recently shot by an Afghan National. Sarah Beckstrom died and Andrew Wolfe is in critical condition. And you do know about the Somalis who stole billions of welfare tax dollars in Minnesota? One of the most unbelievable and egregious scams in our history! Ask yourself why the Biden administration allowed this invasion? A new voter base? Or per Obama “to transform America”?

We are being invaded, plain and simple. Your fantasy of yesteryear’s immigrants is over!

Barbra LaCorte Latham

Cutchogue

Two questions

There’s a very nasty fellow named Rodrigo Duterte who is currently being held in the Hague by the International Criminal Court whose membership is made up of a majority of the world’s countries. Mr. Duterte, former president of the Philippines, is held on charges of crimes against humanity for extrajudicial killings of alleged drug traffickers. During his six years in office, the alleged traffickers were not given due process. On Duterte’s orders, they were just murdered. The number killed by Duterte’s henchmen ranges between 6,000 and 30,000.

Pete Hegseth, the U.S. Secretary of Defense (he prefers to call himself the Secretary of War) has presided over the violent destruction of more than 20 boats on the high seas, and the extrajudicial killing of more than 80 people. He recently presided over one attack by blowing up a boat with 11 people on board. Two survived and for about an hour tried to save themselves before they were hit with another explosion and killed.

According to experts in international law and the laws of war, the two remaining people who were alive were required to be rescued. Instead, they were slaughtered. All experts agree. If we are at war, then the killing of these two people constituted the crime of violating the laws of war. If we are not at war, then the killing of these two people amounts to murder.

The United States is one of the countries that has refused to join the International Criminal Court. On that score, Hegseth appears to be safe from the same fate that has befallen Rodrigo Duterte. But except for the number murdered, is there a difference between Duterte and Hegseth? Or is it just a question of how many murders it takes before the world does something about it?

Michael Levy

Cutchogue

War in Ukraine

The following letter was forwarded to the White House and to the United Nations:

Just seven days after I was born in September of 1938, Germany invaded Czechoslovakia. On the 30th of that month, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s Munich Agreement requested Czechoslovakia cede some of it’s territory to Germany in exchange for Hitler’s promise of no further territorial demands. That led to World War II.

In 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. Now, three years later, we are considering asking Ukraine to cede part of Ukraine to Russia. Of course Putin will agree to no further territorial demands.

Do we really want World War III?

Richard Brewster

Riverhead

Advice for young citizens

To all young citizens between the ages of 18 and 29: If you do not have decent housing, a job that can pay your bills, affordable and comprehensive health care, you should do the following.

Register to vote if you haven’t done so, learn how to file petitions with the Board of Elections and become committee persons in the Republican and Democratic parties. If you are a Latino or Black youth, only one-third of you vote; you have to increase that. If you are white, less than half of you vote. God only helps the people who help themselves.

Warren McKnight