Madeline Cavaluzzi of Riverhead died Nov. 18, 2025. She was 75.

Born to Pasquale and Angelina (DiGirlamo) Cavaluzzi, she graduated from Evander Childs High School in the Bronx.

Ms. Cavaluzzi worked as a bartender at Birchwood and Hazeltine and at the George Young Community Center in Jamesport.

She was a member of the Women of the Moose, and family said she enjoyed softball, bike riding, traveling, dancing and having a great time with family and friends as “the Fun Squad.”

Ms. Cavaluzzi is survived by her siblings Domenica DeLuca, Joseph A. Cavaluzzi (Carol Huck), Johanna Wells (Garry Becker), Vivian M. Velez (William); nieces Francesca Nardella (John), Angela DeLuca, Erica Scheer (Andrew), Rachel Wells and Alexa Velez (Steven McCrum); and grandnieces and nephews Fiona and Lorelai Guida, Sabrina and Johnny Nardella, Hannah and Leadora Kirk and Leo A. McCrum.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Dec. 1 from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.

