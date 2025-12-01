Margaret E. Skabry of Tamarac, Fla., and formerly of Peconic, passed away on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. She was 78 years old.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Dec. 2 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greenport, officiated by Father Roger Joslin.

Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.