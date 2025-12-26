Marilyn Jean (née Hamilton) Gatz of Mattituck passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. She was 88 years old.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Dec. 28 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.