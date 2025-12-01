Peter “Pete” B. Nathanson of Orient passed away Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025 at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, after a long illness. He was 77 years old.

Pete was born Jan. 27, 1948 in Mount Vernon, N.Y. and was adopted at birth by Barbara (Eager) and Harry “Zimmie” Nathanson. He was raised in the Five Towns area of Nassau County, where he attended local schools.

He attended prep school at the Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, Mass., and Denver University, majoring in Hotel and Restaurant Management. He worked managing the food service for Pan Am employees at JFK airport, and in 1972, moved to Orient with his former spouse and purchased and operated the Jiffy Bite snack bar at the Cross Sound Ferry Terminal in Orient, where he employed many local teens over the next 11 years.

Pete also drove coach and school buses for Sunrise Bus Lines in Greenport and had a vending business stretching from Nassau County to the East End. In 1993, Pete was employed by the Faculty Student Association at Stony Brook University where he worked for 23 years as a Facilities Manager, focusing on construction and renovation of food service venues on the academic and hospital campuses. Prior to his death, he worked part time at St. Agnes Church in Greenport. He was a master tradesman—he could fix anything!

He married Christine Franke on Oct. 18, 2014, and together they shared many travel adventures, and shared their love of music with St. Agnes Church and the North Fork Chorale.

Pete was a 50-year member of the Orient Fire Department, serving as department chief from 1987-1990, was named Fireman of the Year in 1987, and served as a district commissioner. He also helped to facilitate the presence of the Stony Brook Medic Services on the East End.

Predeceased by his parents and his stepdaughter, Jennifer Franke (2016), he is survived by his wife Christine; and stepsons David Franke of Orient, Daniel Franke (Mary) of Melbourne, Fla., step-granddaughter Morgan; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 5 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, with firematic service at 6 p.m.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial with be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiated by Reverend Richard P. Hoerning. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Agnes Church, Orient Fire Department, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Donation envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Paid post