Phillip G. Mannino, age 87 of Bridgehampton, passed away Dec. 13, 2025. Husband of Marie (deceased), father of Michael of Wainscott and Lawrence of Cutchogue; grandfather of Amanda, Olivia and Gabriella.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 18 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Scott-Rothwell Funeral Home, located at 20 Ponquogue Ave, Hampton Bays, NY 11946. A funeral mass will take place on Friday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. at the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Bridgehampton, with a reception at the church to follow. A private cremation will follow at a later date.