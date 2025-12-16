Obituaries

Phillip G. Mannino

By The Suffolk Times

Phillip G. Mannino, age 87 of Bridgehampton, passed away Dec. 13, 2025. Husband of Marie (deceased), father of Michael of Wainscott and Lawrence of Cutchogue; grandfather of Amanda, Olivia and Gabriella.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 18 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Scott-Rothwell Funeral Home, located at 20 Ponquogue Ave, Hampton Bays, NY 11946. A funeral mass will take place on Friday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. at the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Bridgehampton, with a reception at the church to follow. A private cremation will follow at a later date.