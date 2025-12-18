Sports roundup: North Fork goalkeepers named to all-county team

Southold goalie Travis Sepenoski with a save. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Boys Soccer

A pair of North Fork goalkeepers — Southold senior Travis Sepenoski and Mattituck junior goalkeeper Cris Cuellar — were named to the All-Suffolk County team at the Suffolk County Soccer Coaches Association awards banquet at Villa Lombardi in Holbrook on Monday night.

Southold also placed three players on the League IV All-Conference team — junior midfielders Brandon Moran and Brendan Boyle in addition to Sepenoski. Three Settlers juniors were selected to the All-League IV squad — defenders CJ Baily and Moran, and forward Jostin Cajas.

Mattituck senior midfielder Anthony Soto and Cuellar were chosen to the All-Conference side, while junior Franklyn Secaida, a midfielder, and Dylan Palencia, a defender, were named All-League. Greenport junior midfielder Juan Vivas Flores was selected to the All-League team, while junior teams Matthew Malinowski, a midfielder, and Jesus Rios, a goalkeeper-forward, were on the All-League squad.

Greenport junior defender Luis Morales, Mattituck junior midfielder Charlie Carter and Southold senior defender Nate Steinfeld were named to the Academic All-County team.

Former Mattituck athletic director and soccer coach Mike Huey also received an award for his 26 years as the county boys soccer coordinator. Huey, who stepped down last year, was presented with the Ted Woods Memorial New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys Soccer Service Award for his 41 years of service to the state last month.

Boys Basketball

Dec. 15 — Greenport 76, Ross 71

Junior Troy Myers, who transferred into the school this year, scored a season-high 44 points to lead the Porters (3-2, 3-1) to an overtime home win in a Suffolk County League VII game. Myers collected seven rebounds and four assists, and forced two turnovers.

Dec. 12 — Southold 56, Ross 44

Senior forward Travis Sepenoski scored a game-high 23 points, junior forward Kyan Olsen added 18 and junior guard Brandon Moran contributed 12 as the Settlers (4-0, 2-0) remained undefeated in a League VII contest. With the score tied at 39-39 entering the fourth quarter, Southold outscored the hosts, 17-5.

Dec. 10 — Mattituck 61, Greenport 49

The Tuckers used a three-prong attack to defeat the Porters in a non-league game at home. Sophomore guard Antonio Sparacio tallied 22 points to pace Mattituck. Senior forward Tyler Brown finished with a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and sophomore forward Connor Searl collected 14 points. Troy Meyers topped Greenport with 20 points.

Girls Basketball

Dec. 12 — Sayville 36, Mattituck 29

The Tuckers (0-7, 0-2) dropped back-to-back games last week. Senior Claire McKenzie led all scorers with 18 points in the non-league encounter with the Golden Flash. The visitors took an 11-9 lead in the first quarter and gradually increased their advantage in the second and third periods. Aniela Marino paced Sayville with 10 points.

On Dec. 11, Smithtown Christian (4-1, 3-1) grabbed a 16-4 lead in the opening period and never looked back en route to a 74-27 League VII win at Mattituck. McKenzie again led the Tuckers with 13 points. Annalyn Loiacono ripped the nets for a career-high 33 points for the Knights.

Schedule

Dec. 18

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold wrestling vs. Center Moriches, 5 p.m.

Greenport boys basketball at Smithtown Christian, 6 p.m.

Dec. 19

Greenport/Southold girls basketball at Smithtown Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck girls basketball at East Hampton, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck boys basketball vs. Port Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Dec. 20

Mattituck wrestling at Battle at the Harbor Duals (Cold Spring Harbor H.S.), 8:30 a.m.

Mattituck girls indoor track at Suffolk County Community College, 9 a.m.

Southold/Greenport girls indoor track at Suffolk County Community College, 9 a.m.

Mattituck boys indoor track at Suffolk County Community College, 1 p.m.

Southold/Greenport boys indoor track at Suffolk County Community College, 9 a.m.

Southold boys basketball at Smithtown Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 21

Mattituck boys indoor track at Suffolk County Community College, 9 a.m.

Dec. 22