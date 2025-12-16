William R. Hippner of Southold passed away on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. He was 82 years old.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Dec. 21 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Garrett Johnson.

Interment will follow at Washington Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Canine Companions at www.canine.org would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.