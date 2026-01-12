Alexandra Passadakes of Southold, born and raised in Istanbul, Turkey, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2026, surrounded by her daughter and loved ones. She was lovingly called home by the angels after a life filled with faith, devotion, and boundless love.

Alexandra was born to George and Maria Moussas and grew up in Istanbul, where her Greek Orthodox faith was strong and her hope unyielding. In 1959, when she was just 14 years old, she met the love of her life, Andrew. They shared a love that was pure and rare. He always called her his “lady.” In 1966, they were married and together built a beautiful family, instilling in their two children the love of God, kindness, compassion, and old-fashioned family values.

In 1970, Alexandra, along with her husband and young son, came to the United States to pursue the American dream. They learned the language and were proud to be American, enjoying and embracing the history of this country, while continuing to hold onto the languages, values, and traditions of their homeland.

Throughout her life, Alexandra held several jobs; however, her favorite job of all was being a mother. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, and caretaker, always taking care of everyone. From childhood friends of her son and daughter to those she met in her later years, everyone lovingly called her “mamá.” She loved cooking for all her “children,” and when she did, it was always a feast.

In 1992, Alexandra opened a custom shirt business alongside her husband and son, a time she truly cherished. Sadly, this chapter was short-lived. In 1993, she lost her husband—the love of her life—and in 2018, she lost her son—her heart. These were deeply painful losses, yet the strong bonds of love could not be broken, even by death. It was her faith that carried her through these tragic times, and her hope that she would one day be reunited with them in God’s wondrous Kingdom.

Alexandra’s love was the most beautiful of all. She was an angel to everyone throughout her life here on Earth and remains an angel watching over her daughter and all her “children” from above. She is now reunited with her husband, her son, her parents, and her cousin Apostolos, in a place where there is no suffering and no pain—a place more beautiful than can be imagined.

She is predeceased by her husband and the love of her life, Andrew Passadakes; her son and her heart, Apostol Passadakes; her loving parents, George and Maria Moussas; and her loving cousin Apostol. She is survived by her daughter, Maria Passadakes; her cousin in Istanbul, Evangelos Kozmidis, his wife Velda, and their daughter Alexandra.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 from 11 a.m. to noon at Sts. Anargyroi Taxiarchis and Gerasimos Greek Orthodox Church in Greenport. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated following the visiting at noon, officiated by Father Jerasimos Ballas. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold.

Her name may be Alexandra, but to everyone she will always be known as “mamá.” We love you, mamá, with all our hearts and souls, always and forever. Until we meet again.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

