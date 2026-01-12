Barbara Ann Bugdin Drake of Morgan Hill, Calif., and formerly of Riverhead, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 at Kaiser Foundation Hospital in San Jose, Calif. She was 83 years old.

Barbara was born on Feb. 1, 1942 in the Bronx to Mary (née Danowski) and Ignace “Frank” Bugdin and was a graduate of St. Pius R.C. High School in the Bronx.

In her professional career, she worked as a senior contract officer for NASA for 39 years. She was also a member of Saint Catherines of Alexandria R.C. Church in Morgan Hill, Calif.

Predeceased by her parents Mary and “Frank”; and siblings Frank Bugdin and Patricia Walsh; Barbara is survived by her children Jeffrey Dell and Wendy (née Dell) Cundari; grandchildren Samantha (née Dell) VanKeulen, Ariston Dell, Alyssa Cundari and Breanna Cundari; and brother Robert Bugdin.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. at Saint Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Saint John the Evangelist R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

Paid post