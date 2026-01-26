Brian T. Connors of East Marion died Jan. 20, 2026. He was 85.

Born in Brooklyn, March 24, 1940, he was the son of Thomas F. and Margaret (Maguire) Connors. He graduated from St. Francis Prep in Brooklyn and Villanova University in Villanova, Pa. He married Mary Ellen Connors Aug. 8, 1964 in Brooklyn.

Mr. Connors worked for 20 years as a senior investigator for the New York State Police as well as a vice president of Cablevision Industries in Liberty, N.Y. He was a 50-year member of the Jeffersonville Volunteer Fire Department, 40-year member of the Jeffersonville Lions Club and served as Town Justice in Delaware, N.Y. Family said he enjoyed boating and reading.

Predeceased by his parents and sister Kathleen Lawlor, Mr. Connors is survived by his wife Mary Ellen Connors of East Marion; children Kevin T. Connors (Lynne) of Rockford, Tenn., Karen E. Hook (Ryan) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Kelly C. O’Shea (Kevin) of Greenport; four grandchildren: Cody Hook, Chase Hook, Carson Hook, and Samantha Vandiver; and brother-in-law John Lawlor of Boca Raton, Fla.

A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Horton-Mathie Funeral Home of Greenport assisted the family. Memorial donations are requested for North Fork Animal Welfare League.

