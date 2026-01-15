Charles (Chuck) Olton, 87, in Greenport passed away on Jan. 12, 2026. He was a devoted advocate of education and the arts, as well as an avid sailor and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Chuck was the Dean of Parsons School of Design from 1989 to 1997 and the President and Chief Executive Officer of the League of American Orchestras until his retirement in 2003. Prior to Parsons, he served as the long-time Dean of Academic Affairs at Barnard College and had leadership roles at the State University of New York at Buffalo and at Union College. He received Ph.D. and M.A. degrees from the University of California at Berkeley and a B.A. degree from Wesleyan University.

A long-time recognized leader of academic institutions, Chuck’s crowning professional achievement came with the League of American Orchestras, where he paired his particular and enthusiastic passion for classical music with his ability to build and lead fiscally strong and growing organizations focused on arts and education.

Following retirement, Chuck spent countless hours making and painting elaborate wood block art with his grandchildren on Shelter Island, trying to perfect the art of baking sourdough bread and sailing with his beloved wife Barbara and golden retriever Poppy in and around Shelter Island and Gardiner’s Bay. They moved to Peconic Landing from Shelter Island in 2016.

Chuck is survived by Barbara, his wife of 64 years; his daughter Gretta Olton and husband Michael Hirsch; and their children Sophie and Katie and his son Matthew Olton and wife Laura; and their children Madeline and Jack; sister Tina Olton and many nieces and nephews.

He will be remembered for his fierce intellect, wit, love of family and friends and unwavering sense of decency and morality.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

