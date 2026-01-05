Nov. 8, 1952 – Dec. 26, 2025

Craig “C.A.” Arnold was born at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan on Nov. 8, 1952, weighing in at an impressive 11 pounds, 8 ounces. He was the son of David and Mary Arnold (née Sargent) and grew up alongside his brother Drew and sisters Diane and Lynn.

At the age of 5, Craig moved to Douglaston, where he would proudly spend the majority of his life, and wants it on record that he never lived in Little Neck.

Craig had a uniquely prestigious education, beginning at St. Thomas Choir School and continuing at the Hill School, where he was beloved by his classmates and faculty. He served as class president, prefect and captain of championship-winning soccer, tennis and squash teams.

He was a lifelong athlete and outdoorsman who loved tennis, squash, boating, softball, camping and anything that kept him outside with his friends and family.

One of his greatest joys was the annual family Thanksgiving celebrations in Saratoga and Crane Mountain Retreat, where brats were cooked by a bonfire and stories were shared well into the evening. In classic Craig fashion, his only assigned responsibility was bringing bagels and beer.

Craig was an enthusiastic camper and had many outdoor adventures, including epic canoeing trips through the Allagash and the Algonquin, large group events along the Delaware River, and snowshoeing on frozen ponds in Vermont.

One of his proudest tennis achievements was finally winning the Douglaston Club Men’s Singles Championship (the summer Snake was away), a victory that ended in legendary celebration. The party got so out of hand that his 14-year-old son had to drive his 1965 Mustang home (with no power steering).

He (21) and his brother Drew (26) also proudly defeated a young John McEnroe (15) and his father (maybe fifty-something) in men’s doubles, a story most of you know, because they tell everyone they meet.

Eventually, Craig retired from tennis for golf, becoming a full-blown addict. He never reached the same ability he had in tennis, but it became his favorite way to spend time with his kids and friends, four hours in the sun, beers in hand, flying around in a golf cart.

Craig attended Cornell’s pre-med program and St. John’s sports management program, before being hired by Douglaston legend Dick Lynch to work as a government bond broker on Wall Street, where he built a career spanning more than 20 years.

When computers eventually ended that chapter, Craig decided he was done with commuting and the crazy hours and wanted to be around for his family. So, he went to work as a golf caddie at a local country club, followed by being NYC’s friendliest yellow cab driver. He enjoyed having the freedom to make his own schedule while working about as hard as anyone possibly could at these jobs.

When Craig retired, he started the next chapter of his life in Greenport. He spent warm summer days golfing, taking nature walks, cycling, cruising his boat around Peconic Bay, and enjoying the local social scene. During the colder months, he often curled up on the couch to watch his favorite sports teams with his dog Gigi, who was his little shadow. His friendly nature and genuine warmth made him fast friends in his new home.

As many who knew him were familiar, the last 20-plus years of his life were complicated by an aggressive chronic leukemia diagnosis. Throughout the setbacks and side effects from the trial drugs that kept him alive, he never lost his positive outlook. His happiness and his enthusiasm for life was infectious and will be carried on by those he has left behind.

Craig is survived by his loving wife Marie O’Neill; his brother and sister Drew and Diane (Tom); his daughter Brooke (Cat lady); sons Rob, Dave (Ayaka) and their devoted mother Ginger; his nieces and nephews Flannery, Cammie, Brittany, Chris and Margot; his beloved grandsons Kaleb (finding himself), Yuuki and Yuuto; and Marie’s children Jess (Zhen) and Matt (Meg), to whom Craig became a devoted father figure.

His dying wish was to finally settle a lifelong family debate: his son Rob is three (closer to four) minutes older than his youngest, Dave.

A celebration of Craig’s life will be announced. The family was assisted by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.



