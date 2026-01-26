Dorothy Jean “Dottie” Behr, longtime Cutchogue resident, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. She was 93 years old.

Dottie was born on March 14, 1932 in Westhampton Beach, to Anna (née Sedaraveh) and Sigmund Milouski, and graduated from Westhampton Beach High School with the Class of 1950.

On Sept. 5, 1954, at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church in Quiogue, NY, she married the love of her life, the late John A. “Jack” Behr Sr. Together they had three children and made their home in Cutchogue. She was a homemaker, and worked at Westhampton Air Force Base for a time.

She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, and a past member of the Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Cutchogue Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Predeceased by her husband Jack; granddaughter Heidi Behr; and sister Sophie Novick; she is survived by her children John Behr Jr. (June) of Cutchogue, Theodore Behr (Cathy) of Lincoln, De. and Lawrence Behr (Carolee) of Cutchogue; grandchildren Dana Behr, Thomas Behr “T.J.” and Kim Gailey; and great-grandchildren Jared Behr, Gage Ferreira, Cassidy Corwin and Jesse Corwin.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Ryszard Ficek and Deacon Doug Moran. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery adjacent to the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice or Cutchogue Fire Department would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

