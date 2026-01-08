Elizabeth “Sue” Tapfar, longtime Laurel resident, passed away at home on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. She was 85 years old.

Sue was born on July 1, 1940 in Brooklyn to Mathilda M. (née LeBlanc) and Joseph Neithercut. She was the youngest of four children. In her professional career she worked as an office manager for Island Surgical Association in Malverne, NY. She was also a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Predeceased by her husband George J. Tapfar; Sue is survived by her children Kenneth Tapfar of Laurel and Lori McCarthy of Laurel; and grandchildren Kurt Dylan Tapfar and Kaitlyn Elizabeth McCarthy.

The family received friends on Tuesday, January 6 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on Wednesday, January 7 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Richard Hoerning. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Donation forms are available at the funeral home.

