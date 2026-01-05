Elizabeth “Sue” Tapfar of Laurel passed away at home on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. She was 85 years old.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew.

Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Donation forms will be available at the funeral home.