Evelyne Jeanne Radosevic passed away peacefully at San Simeon by the Sound on Jan. 15, 2026. She was 93 years old.

Evelyne was born Oct. 4, 1932, in Springfield, Mo., to George and Stella Visio, completing the family as the youngest of three. After attending Missouri State University for a year, she began working as a secretary, where she met her soulmate, Donald “Don” Radosevic. They married in 1956 and settled in Kansas City, Mo., to raise a family. In 1997, Evelyne and Don left the city and moved to a second home they had built in 1966: a cabin on Pomme de Terre Lake in Hermitage, Mo. After many wonderful years there, the couple made the decision to relocate to the North Fork in 2016 to be closer to family.

Evelyne was the family’s designated green thumb, not only nurturing her own impressive garden over the years, but also advising her kids and grandkids on their own horticultural projects. Her passion for children manifested in her volunteer work, which included reading to kids at the library and doing door-to-door advocacy for education initiatives. Not one to share her chocolate treats, Evelyne took any opportunity to share a joke, emailing her favorites to friends and family and even sneaking some in with her monthly rent payment.

Evelyne is predeceased by her beloved husband of 68 years, Don; and her siblings, Hank Visio and Peggy Abernathy. She is survived by her daughter, Julie (Vince) Townsend of Durango, Colo.; her son, Jim (A.J.) Radosevic of Southold; her grandsons, Tripp (Laura) Townsend of San Francisco, and Carson (Ramsay) Townsend of Dublin, Ireland; and her granddaughter, Sage (Dave) Townsend of Portland, Ore.; as well as vy her cherished grand-dogs: Hudson, Poppy, Lego, Alma, Curie and Costa.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family. A Celebration of Life for Evelyne will be held in Missouri at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages everyone to eat a hot fudge sundae in her honor and/or make a donation to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library at imaginationlibrary.com.

