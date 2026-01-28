Fresh faces man the helm of Southold’s Señor Taco

Señor Taco is under new owners Nicole Munar and her husband Carlos Alvarez as of November. (Credit: Parker Schug)

Southold’s Señor Taco Mexican Grill has new owners and they’re bringing an elevated experience to the space.

The authentic Mexican restaurant with a touch of Tex-Mex opened in early 2022. In November, Nicole Munar and her husband Carlos Alvarez assumed ownership; the space previously owned by Munar’s parents Gerard and Martha Munar.

“It’s still going to be the same brand, it’s the same name,” says Munar. “We’re adding a new menu — we’re going to have some lunch specials going on as well and we’re going to have events going on.”

The menu now features even more authentic Mexican options, says Munar, including vegetarian, baja fish and al pastor tacos. They’ll also have white queso dip, Nutella empanadas and Tex-Mex fan favorites like chili, poppers and wings, while keeping many specialties like carne asada, enchiladas and their other specialty tacos.