Helen S. Rutkoski of Mattituck passed away on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. She was 97 years old.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Jan. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Ryszard Ficek.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery adjacent to the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Mattituck Fire Department Rescue Squad would be appreciated. Donation envelopes will be available at the funeral home.